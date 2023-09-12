TNI Evening News Headlines – September 12, 2023

➡️Khandapada MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik removed from the post of BJD Vice-President.
➡️Primary school teachers association in Odisha decided to continue with the ongoing strike.
➡️Low pressure formation likely over Bay of Bengal tomorrow; red warning for extremely heavy rain in several districts of Odisha for the next 2 days.
➡️Harassment Case: Police write to banks to freeze singer Sourin Bhatt’s bank accounts in connection with sexually harassment case.
➡️One terrorist neutralised; One Army jawan lost his life, and three others including one police SPO injured in the ongoing encounter in Narllah area of Rajouri in Jammu.
➡️India had offered Air India One aircraft services to Canada for the use of the Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and his delegation, but Canada declined the offer. He left about 24 hours later.
➡️Justin Trudeau finally departs for Canada after technical snag of his plane resolved.
➡️Central team to arrive in Kerala as Nipah virus back in state.
➡️Retail inflation stands at 6.83% in August as compared to 7.44% in July 2023: Government of India.
➡️Asia Cup: India all out 213 against Sri Lanka in the fourth match of Super Fours.
➡️Asia Cup: Indian captain Rohit Sharma completed 10,000 ODI runs, second fastest to achieve the feat after Virat Kohli.
➡️United States: Broward County in Florida declares November as ‘Hindu Heritage Month’.
➡️US marks 22nd anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attack.
