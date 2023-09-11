TNI Evening News Headlines – September 11, 2023

➡️Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved 9 key industrial projects with a cumulative investment of Rs 1,01,804.43 crore.
➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated ‘Odisha Startup Yatra & Startup Xpress-2023 to achieve 5000 start-ups by 2025.
➡️Second Vande Bharat Express’ trial run conducted from Puri to Talcher Road.
➡️Low pressure over BoB in 72 hours; heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana and Chhattisgarh from September 13: IMD.
➡️19 people killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh in past 24 hours.
➡️Mamata Banerjee reshuffles Ministry, removes Babul Supriyo from tourism department, gives him IT and renewable energy.
Related Posts
➡️Delhi Government bans firecracker licenses, manufacturing ahead of Diwali.
➡️India, Saudi Arabia agree to expedite Free Trade Agreement negotiations.
➡️Rupee falls 1 paisa to settle at 83.03 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Nifty climbs 176.40 points to close at a record 19,996.35; Sensex jumps 528.17 points to 67,127.08.
➡️Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) celebrates as Nifty50 touches 20,000 mark for the first-time ever.
➡️Pushpa 2 to hit the Theatres on August 15, 2024.
➡️SRK-starter ‘Jawan’ becomes the Fastest Film to hit Rs 250 Crore; collects Rs 252.08 Crore in 4 Days.
➡️INDvPAK ASIA CUP 2023: Virat Kohli (122*) & KL Rahul (111*) score centuries at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo in Sri Lanka. India set 357 run target for Pakistan. Pakistan reach 44 for 2 in 11 overs against India.
➡️Virat Kohli completes his 47th ODI hundred, crosses the 13,000-run mark in ODIs.
➡️Russia and North Korea confirmed that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia in a highly anticipated meeting with President Vladimir Putin.
Comments are closed.