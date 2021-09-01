TNI Morning News Headlines – September 1, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 719 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 422 quarantine and 297 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 259 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (89).

➡️ Official Covid Death toll in Odisha crosses 8000-mark with 53 new deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (19), Jagatsinghapur (6), Kendujhar (6), Cuttack (5), Puri (5), Jajpur (4). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,022.

➡️ As many as 64,656 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Monsoon session of Odisha Assembly commences at 11am today.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik moves condolence motion in the House paying tribute to former Minister Bijayshree Routray and other senior leaders.

➡️ 64 police officers to get Chief Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation under 5T initiative.

India News

➡️ India reports 41,965 new COVID 19 cases, 33,964 recoveries and 460 deaths in the last 24 hrs.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,28,10,845 including 3,78,181 active cases, 3,19,93,644 cured cases & 4,39,020 deaths.

➡️ 65,41,13,508 COVID-19 vaccine administered in the country so far; 1,33,18,718 in last 24 hours: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

➡️ No case of new COVID-19 variant C.1.2 reported in India so far: Health Ministry.

➡️ Recovery Rate currently stands at 97.51%.

➡️ A total of 52,31,84,293 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to August 31. Of which, 16,06,785 samples have been tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ All schools for Classes 1 to 5 in Uttar Pradesh open today.

➡️ LPG price hiked by Rs 25, to cost Rs 884 in Delhi; rates up Rs 190 in 8 months.

➡️ Rupee slips 5 paise to 73.05 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex rises 82 pts to 57,634.39 in opening session; Nifty advances 29.80 pts to 17,162.

➡️ Fuel Prices cut by 15 paise per Litre after a week’s break.

World News

➡️ Afghanistan Crisis LIVE: India Announces First Formal Meet With Taliban, Biden Defends US Exit.

➡️ New Variant (C.1.2) May Be More Infectious, Evade Vaccines: Study.

➡️ Taliban men killed by Panjshir Resistance fighters; leader of resistance forces Amrullah Saleh mocks US.