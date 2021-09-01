Odisha Covid Analysis – September 1, 2021

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 719 new Covid cases and 53 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 125 cases belong to 0-18 years. All deaths were published after due audit process. They are not the recent ones.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 1.11%. 762 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

64,656 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha crosses 8000-mark with 53 new death cases.

Khordha reported 259 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 89 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – August 29, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases -638

🔶 0-18 years: 125

🔶 New Deaths – 68

🔶 New Recoveries – 762

🔶 Samples Tested – 64,656 (57,280 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 1.11% (1.13% Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (259), Cuttack (89), Balasore (43), Mayurbhanj (30), Kendrapada (28), Jajpur (27), Jagatsinghpur (23).

🔷 New Audited Deaths (3+ Districts) – Khordha (19), Jagatsinghapur (6), Kendujhar (6), Cuttack (5), Puri (5), Jajpur (4).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 18134288

🔶 Total Positive Cases -1007750

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 993235

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 7159

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha – 8,022