TNI Evening News Headlines – September 08, 2023

➡️Odisha Government will set up a Paika Academy and Research Centre in Khordha district.
➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitates the visually challenged Cricket players who were part of the medal winning Indian teams.
➡️Odisha CM today flagged off 181 Mobile Unit Vehicles in a programme organised at Kalinga Stadium in the city.
➡️Over 3000 people gherao Bhadrak Collector’s office demanding reconstruction of road from Mochi Chhak to Bhadrakali.
Related Posts
➡️Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test Exam: Board of Secondary Education, Odisha uploads OMR sheets of candidates on its official website http://bseodisha.ac.in.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit, in Delhi.
➡️The UK authorities have agreed to return the ‘Wagh Nakh’, a dagger shaped like tiger claws which was used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to kill Afzal Khan in 1659.
➡️Bharat Mandapam in Delhi all decked up to host the G20 Summit tomorrow.
➡️Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reach india to attend G20 Summit.
➡️US President Mr. Joe Biden arrives in New Delhi to attend the G20 summit. MoS V.K. Singh receives US President at the airport upon his arrival.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi.
Comments are closed.