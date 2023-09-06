TNI Morning News Headlines – September 06, 2023

➡️No Early Elections in Odisha; Assembly Elections will be held in March 2024 if sources are to be believed.
➡️A police inspector from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district Biswa Prakash Rout to be part of CBI Team to probe Manipur Violence.
➡️Flight services between Odisha capital and Amarda in Mayurbhanj district are likely to commence soon as the Central Government has identified the Amarda Road airstrip for operation. Rs 45 crore has been sanctioned for the airstrip.
➡️Newly-introduced postgraduate courses of Satyabadi Odia University in Puri district, commenced on the occasion of Teacher’s Day.
➡️Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art in Puri on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.
➡️First official meeting of the ‘One Nation One Election’ committee is likely to take place today.
➡️Uttar Pradesh: Teen succumbs to Rabies after hiding Dog bite from parents for over a Month.
➡️PM Narendra Modi to visit Indonesia today for ASEAN-India Summit.
➡️Indonesia: Jakarta is all decked up for the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit.
➡️More than 20 dead, hundreds displaced as cyclone slams southern Brazil.
➡️Cricket Australia announces its 15-member squad for 2023 ODI World Cup.
Comments are closed.