TNI Evening News Headlines – September 06, 2023

➡️Former Administrator of SJTA, Rabindra Mishra passes away at the age of 87.
➡️Odisha demands lightning to be declared as natural disaster. On September 2, 12 persons killed in thunderstorms and lightning activities across Odisha.
➡️MLA Suresh Routray’s son Manmath will contest in 2024 polls.
➡️PM Modi departs for Indonesia to attend the 20th ASEAN-India and the 18th East Asia Summit.
➡️The national capital is all decked up to welcome the delegates for the G20 Summit that will be held here on September 9-10.
➡️A ‘Nataraja’ sculpture, weighing 18 tons, the 27 feet, installed in front of Bharat Mandapam at G20 venue ahead of G20 Summit this weekend.
Related Posts
➡️NIA arrests Kerala based IS module Chief in Chennai.
➡️2 terrorists killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid on the LoC in J&K’s Poonch district.
➡️Cabinet approves Rs 1164.53 cr as additional fund requirement under IDS 2017 for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
➡️Pakistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in Asia Cup Super 4 match in Lahore.
➡️Russian shelling in eastern Ukrainian city kills 16, wounds 20.
Comments are closed.