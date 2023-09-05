TNI Morning News Headlines – September 05, 2023

➡️ Advocate Sibo Sankar Mishra and Judicial Officer Ananda Chandra Behera take oath as judges of Orissa High Court.
➡️2 teachers from Odisha – Subash Chandra Rout, a retired Headmaster from Jagatsinghpur district and Sashi Sekhar Karsharma, a Headmaster from Bhadrak district to receive National Teachers’ Award-2023 today.
➡️Commissionerate Police imposed restrictions on plying of heavy vehicles in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack during the evening hours.
➡️12-hour bandh in Kantabanji over district status demand.
➡️Low pressure area forms; several districts in Odisha will receive heavy rainfall today.
➡️Aditya-L1 Mission: The second Earth-bound maneuvre is performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru.
➡️India pays rich tributes to the philosopher, educationist and former President of India, Bharat Ratna Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his Birth Anniversary, celebrated as Teachers Day.
➡️An encounter started at Reasi yesterday where a terrorist was killed and a police personnel was injured. Search operation underway.
➡️NIA raids eight places in five districts of Uttar Pradesh in Naxal case.
➡️Voting underway in 7 Assembly seats across 6 States – Dumri in Jharkhand, Puthuppally in Kerala, Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura, Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, and Dhupguri in West Bengal began at 7 am.
➡️Sensex climbs 119.17 points to 65,747.31 in early trade; Nifty up 39.15 points to 19,567.95.
➡️Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.79 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Delhi to participate in the G20 Summit under India’s Presidency on 9 and 10 September.
➡️US First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, Joe Biden tested negative.
➡️South Korean President to attend ASEAN, G20 Summits in Indonesia, India.
➡️Nine killed in clashes between Colombia rebel groups.
