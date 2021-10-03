TNI Morning News Headlines – October 3, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 528 COVID-19 cases on Sunday including 310 quarantine and 218 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 243 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (69).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 5 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (2), Cuttack (1), Ganjam (1), Jajpur (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,214.

➡️ As many as 69,030 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Pipili Bypoll: BJD’s Rudra Pratap Maharathy is leading by 5,140 votes after 4th round of counting.

➡️ 40% growth in GST collection in Odisha in September.

India News

➡️ India reports 22,842 new COVID-19 cases, 25,930 recoveries and 244 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Active COVID-19 cases in country decline to 2,70,557 (lowest in 199 days). Total recoveries stands at 3,30,94,529, death toll rises to 4,48,817.

➡️ India has administered 90,51,75,348 vaccinations till 9.30 pm today.

➡️ West Bengal Bypoll Results: Mamata Banerjee is leading by 31,645 votes after 10th round counting.

➡️ Mumbai cruise ship rave party: NCB seized Cocaine, charas & other drugs; Eight persons – Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra — are being questioned in connection with the raid.

➡️ Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh will participate in 7th G-20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit to be held on October 7-8 in Rome, Italy.

➡️ Jammu & Kashmir: Amarnath Cave Temple in Anantnag receives snowfall today.

World News

➡️ Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in their IPL match in Abu Dhabi.

➡️ China angers Taiwan after it commits largest ever incursion into island.

➡️ Oman urges residents to evacuate as tropical storm Shaheen strengthens.

➡️ Pakistan’s interior ministry seeks report in Sikh physician’s killing claimed by ISIS-K.

➡️ 3 workers died, more than 70 injured while building Dubai Expo.