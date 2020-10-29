TNI Morning News Headlines – October 29, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 1617 Covid-19 cases including 941 quarantine and 676 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 287099 including 270130 recoveries & 270130 active cases.

👉 Khordha reported 222 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (128), Sundargarh (93), Mayurbhanj (85) and Kalahandi (84).

👉 Odisha reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 2 each from Angul, Balasore, Cuttack, Khordha and Nuapada. Toll mounts to 1297.

👉 A youth loses vision in one eye after allegedly being beaten up by a Cop in Baripada of Mayurbhanj district.

👉 3 Odisha journalists who were booked over extortion charges arrested for threatening BEO.

👉 Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond works in paddy fields alongside farmers to boost their morale.

👉 Police arests 4 persons in connection with Angul spurious liquor tragedy.

👉 Over 75% COVID-19 cases in Bhubaneswar are in Home Isolation: BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

👉 IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians beat RCB by 5 wickets.

India News

👉 India reports 49,881 new COVID-19 cases & 517 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 80,40,203 including 6,03,687 active cases, 73,15,989 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,20,527 deaths.

👉 Total 10,65,63,440 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 28th October. Of these 10,75,760 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 Delhi’s air quality index deteriorated to the ‘severe’ category,’ likely to affect people’s health: Delhi Pollution Control Committee.

👉 Fire breaks out in Shimla hotel, no casualties reported; 3 rooms of the hotel gutted in fire, resulting in a loss of approx. Rs 2 lakhs.

👉 ‘India will attack if we don’t release Abhinandan by 9 pm’ said foreign minister SM Qureshi: Pakistan MP recounts in Parliament.

👉 India continues to be among countries with lowest per million Covid-19 cases, deaths: Ministry of Health.

👉 Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from entire country today.

👉 NIA raids 6 NGOs, trusts in Kashmir, Delhi in connection with terror funding case.

World News

👉 An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hit Chile at 20:23 IST today.

👉 An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred in Afghanistan at 1:19 am today.

👉 Global COVID-19 cases exceed 44.4 Million with over 1173200 Deaths.

👉 Sanofi, GSK to supply COVAX with 200 mn doses of COVID-19 vaccine.