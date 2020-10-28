IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians win; Suryakumar Yadav shines

TNI Bureau: Mumbai Indians registered a comprehensive 5-wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 to remain at the top of the points table with 16 points from 12 matches.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are at the No. 2 spot with 14 points from the 12 matches. Delhi Capitals have same points from the same number of matches.

Suryakumar Yadav, who failed to find a place in Team India for the upcoming Australian tour, gave a befitting reply to the selectors with his 79* from 43 balls and guided his team to victory.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Scores:

➡️ Royal Challengers Bangalore 164/6 in 20 overs (Philippe 33, Padikkal 74; Bumrah 3/14).

➡️ Mumbai 166/5 in 19.1 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 79*, Siraj 2/28, Chahal 2/37).

➡️ Player of the Match – Suryakumar Yadav.