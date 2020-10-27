TNI Morning News Headlines – October 27, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 1247 Covid-19 cases including 729 quarantine and 518 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 283942 including 266105 recoveries & 16512 active cases.

👉 Khordha reported 206 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Mayurbhanj (113), Khordha (110) and Cuttack (106).

👉 Odisha reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 4 from Khordha, 3 Nuapada, 2 each from Jharsuguda and Kendujhar. Toll mounts to 1272.

👉 Odisha: Kartika rituals begin at Puri Srimandir.

👉 Malkangiri: An exchange of fire took place between the Police with Maoists on Odisha-Andhra Pradesh Border.

👉 Puri Goshani Yatra: District administration to clamp section-144.

India News

👉 India reports 36,469 new COVID-19 cases & 488 deaths in the last 24 hours, records lowest daily spike in cases in over 3 months.

👉 Total case tally stands at 79,46,429 including 6,25,857 active cases, 72,01,070 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,19,502 deaths.

👉 Total 10,44,20,894 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 26th October. Of these 9,58,116 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 PM Modi interacts with CEOs of leading oil & gas companies.

👉 Modi also interacts with beneficiaries of PMSVANidhi Scheme from Uttar Pradesh.

👉 Delhi: India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue underway at Hyderabad House.

👉 US Secretaries of State & Defense Secretary Pompeo and Dr. Mark T. Esper at the National War Memorial ahead of the India – US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue today.

👉 RBI issues direction for ex-gratia payment of interest on interest to banks.

👉 Karnataka: Tiger Vikram of at the Dr. K. Shivaram Karanth Pilikula Nisargadhama’s Biological Park dies at 21.

👉 Terrorist surrenders before security forces in Pulwama.

👉 BCCI announces Team India squad for tour to Australia.

World News

👉 At least 7 killed, 70 including 19 children were injured in blast at seminary in Peshawar’s Dir Colony.

👉 Global Covid-19 cases top 43.3 million mark.

👉 Senate confirms US President Donald Trump’s nominee Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court.

👉 NASA confirms water on moon surface for 1st time.