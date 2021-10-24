TNI Morning News Headlines – October 24, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 447 COVID-19 cases on Sunday including 260 quarantine and 187 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 180 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (62).

➡️ Odisha reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Kendujhar (2), Kalahandi (1) and Khordha (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,309.

➡️ As many as 69,161 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha teen sold wife to Rajasthan man month after wedding, bought a smartphone.

➡️ Climate activists Soumya Ranjan Biswal and Archana Soreng from Odisha chosen among the 17 young climate change leaders.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembers tribal freedom fighter from Odisha, Birsa Munda during his Mann Ki Baat address today.

India News

➡️ India reports 15,906 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours. Active caseload stands at 1,72,594.

➡️ More than 106.79 crore vaccine doses provided to States/UTs so far, and over 12 crore unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs: Government of India.

➡️ Ashish Mishra, the main accused in Lakhimpur Kheri Violence case, was admitted to jail hospital after his condition deteriorated to dengue.

➡️ Soldier, 2 cops injured, Indian Army’s counter-terrorist operation in Bhata durian forest area of Poonch district, J&K continues.

➡️ Amit Shah to inaugurate development projects in J&K today, meet Kashmiri Pandits’ delegation.

➡️ Congress will launch massive agitation against fuel price hike from November 14-29.

➡️ India’s first ‘Banni’ IVF buffalo calf born in Gujarat.

➡️ Akshay Kumar shares ‘OMG 2’ poster.

World News

➡️ Pakistan TV channels directed not to air hugs.

➡️ T20 World Cup: England thrash West Indies by 6 wickets.

➡️ US Nearing Deal to Use Pakistan’s Airspace for Military Ops in Afghanistan.

➡️ Tens of thousands protest in Bangladesh over attacks on Hindus.

➡️ ‘U.S. will defend Taiwan against China’.