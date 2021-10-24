Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 447 new Covid cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 78 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.64%. 482 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

69,161 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,309.

Khordha reported 180 new Covid cases followed by Cuttack (62) in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – October 24, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 447

🔶 0-18 years – 78

🔶 New Deaths – 4

🔶 New Recoveries – 482

🔶 Samples Tested – 69,161 (69,414 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.64% (0.63% Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (180) and Cuttack (62) .

🔷 New Deaths – Kendujhar (2), Kalahandi (1) and Khordha (1).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 21520424

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1038411

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1025507

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 4542

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,309