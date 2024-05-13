Pradeep & Balabhadra locked in Big Fight in Nabarangpur

TNI Bureau: A big fight between Pradeep Majhi of BJD and Balabhadra Majhi of BJP is being witnessed in the Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat where the voting is being held today.

Pradeep Majhi had won the Nabarangpur LS seat in 2009 on a Congress ticket but lost it to Ramesh Chandra Majhi in 2019 poll by a margin of 41634 votes. He had lost the seat to Balabhadra Majhi (then in BJD) in 2014.

However, BJD has made him the candidate for the 2024 election after he joined the ruling party.

Balabhadra Majhi, on the other hand, was elected to the parliament in the 2014 elections on the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ticket but after the conch party fielded Ramesh Majhi, he joined BJP in March 2019 and was filed by the saffron party. However, he lost to Ramesh. Balabhadra, who is an alma mater of NIT Rourkela with a BSc in engineering, was working in the railways but quit the job before 7 years of his retirement to join politics.

Congress has fielded Bhujabal Majhi to contest against Pradeep Majhi and Balabhadra Majhi in Nabarangpur LS seat, which is reserved for the ST. It is comprises seven assembly seats namely Umerkote, Jharigam, Nabarangpur, Dabugam, Kotpad, Malkangiri, and Chitrakonda. In 2019, BJD won five of them while BJP won two seats.