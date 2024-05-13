Odisha joins Voting Process; Polling begins in 1st Phase

TNI Bureau: Voting for four Lok Sabha Constituencies and 28 Assembly seats has begun in Odisha on Monday amid stringent security.

Voting started at 7 am in Berhampur, Koraput, Nabarangpur, and Kalahandi parliamentary constituencies along with 28 Assembly segments under the jurisdiction of these Lok Sabha seats. Polling will continue till 6 pm.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal, a total of 62,87,000 voters to exercise their franchise at 7,303 polling centres in the first phase of the general elections. 37 candidates are vying for the four Lok Sabha seats and 243 contestants for 28 assembly segments.

Polling started at 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, 17 constituencies in Telangana, 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, 8 in West Bengal, 8 in Madhya Pradesh, 5 in Bihar and 4 each in Jharkhand and Odisha.

“Assembly Elections commence in Odisha today. I call upon the people of this state to cast their franchise in large numbers. Your vote is your voice—let it be heard loudly and clearly”, posted PM Modi on X.