Court issues NBW against Anubhav Mohanty in Domestic Violence Case

TNI Bureau: The Cuttack JMFC Court today issued a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against actor-turned-politician Anubhav Mohanty for not appearing before it in connection with a domestic violence case filed by his divorced wife and actress Varsha Priyadarshini.

According to sources, the Special JMFC Court directed the Purighat police to execute the NBW against Anubhav by May 23 after he did not appear before it for framing of charges in connection with the case

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

It is to be noted here that Purighat police had registered a domestic violence case against Mohanty under section 498A, 341 and 506 of the IPC based on a complaint filed by Varsha. She had alleged that Mohanty and his two friends forcibly confined her to a room in his residence in Nandisahi in December 2022. On being informed, a team of cops rushed to the house and rescued her.

The court had directed Mohanty to appear before it on May 10. However, he sought time through his lawyer for appearing citing personal reasons. Earlier too, he did not appear on similar grounds. Due to which, the court issues NBW against him.