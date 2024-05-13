TNI Morning News Headlines – May 13, 2024

➡️Voting for four Lok Sabha Constituencies and 28 Assembly seats has begun in Odisha on Monday amid stringent security.
➡️23.28% voter turnout recorded in Odisha in the first phase polls till 11 AM. Nuapada District highest at 26.80%, Ganjam lowest at 17.74%.
➡️Elections 2024 in Odisha: Glitch in EVMs delays voting at various polling booths.
➡️Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12th results announced; Students can check their scores by visiting the official website, cbse.nic.in.
➡️CBSE Class 12 results: 87.98% of students pass the board exams. Girls outshine boys by over 6.40% points; over 91% girls passed the exam.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) JP Nadda will visit Odisha during the next phase of elections.
➡️Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 4 Voting Updates: 24.87% voter turnout recorded till 11 am.
➡️Polling started at 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, 17 constituencies in Telangana, 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, 8 in West Bengal, 8 in Madhya Pradesh, 5 in Bihar and 4 each in Jharkhand and Odisha.
➡️Indian cargo ship Sagar Yuvaraj rams into Kerala fishing boat, two dead.
➡️Delhi airport and several hospitals in the national capital were targeted with bomb threats via email on Sunday.
➡️At least four schools in Rajasthan capital Jaipur received bomb threats via email on Monday.
➡️Sensex tanks 462.33 points to 72,202.14 in early trade; Nifty declines 125.8 points to 21,929.40.
➡️Rupee opens on flat note at 83.51 against US dollar.
➡️Nepal Health Minister Upendra Yadav resigns from the incumbent cabinet led by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal.
