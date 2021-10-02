TNI Morning News Headlines – October 2, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 478 COVID-19 cases on Saturday including 281 quarantine and 197 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 211 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (57).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 7 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (2), Sundargarh (2), Jagatsinghpur (1), Jajpur (1), Kendrapara (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,209.

➡️ As many as 69,251 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informs Bhima Bhoi Research Chairs will be set up at various universities across India.

➡️ Odisha to join AMRUT-2 and Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM)-2, informs CM Naveen Patnaik.

India News

➡️ India reports 24,354 new COVID-19 cases and 234 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Active COVID-19 cases in country decline to 2,73,889.

➡️ India has administered 89,02,08,007 vaccinations till 9.30 pm today, 64,40,451 in the last 24 hrs.

➡️ 57,19,94,990 samples tested up to 1st October including 14,29,258 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Kerala reports 13,834 cases and 95 deaths yesterday.

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi & Leaders cutting across party lines pay Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri on their Birth Anniversaries.

➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred 143 km NNW of Basar, Arunachal Pradesh at 10:15 IST today

➡️ Indian women win team Gold in skeet, Bronze for men at Junior World Championship.

➡️ Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets in Indian Premier League.

World News

➡️ World’s largest Khadi national flag installed in Leh town

➡️ WhatsApp Banned 20.7 Lakh Accounts In India In August

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 234.2 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.79 Million.

➡️ India participated in UNGA High Level Virtual Event on Sudan with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, organized by Norway’s UN Mission.

➡️ On Gandhi Jayanti, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reiterated his call for peace.

➡️ US surpasses 700,000 Covid deaths reports AFP News Agency quoting Johns Hopkins.