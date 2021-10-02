Bhima Bhoi & Mahima Dharma to be part of UG Curriculum: Dharmendra

Insight Bureau: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday suggested that University Grants Commission of India (UGC) should conduct extensive research and include Bhima Bhoi & the philosophy of Mahima Dharma as part of syllabus in under graduate curriculum.

Pradhan also informed that Bhima Bhoi Research Chairs will be set up at various Universities across India.

Pradhan visited the birthplace of great philosopher of Mahima Dharma, Santha Kabi Bhima Bhoi to pay tribute to his statue at Rairakhole.

Paying tribute to 19th-century eminent poet Bhima Bhoi at Rairakhol, Pradhan said the Ministry will make efforts for research on the life history of the legendary poet at the international level.

On the occasion Pradhan said, “Pujya Bapu’s role in Odisha towards the struggle for freedom is unparalleled. He not only fought against imperialism, but also fought against casteism, social and economic exploitation, untouchability and superstition.

“Out of the several visits of the Mahatma to the land of Lord Jagannath, his visit to Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bamur & Angul during May 1934 holds a special significance. It was also here that he undertook the ‘PatitaPabana Padayatra’ for eradicating untouchability from Odisha,” tweeted Pradhan.

The Union Education Minister also participated in a Pada Yatra in Angul district on Saturday.