TNI Morning News Headlines – October 14, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 521 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 304 quarantine and 217 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 249 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (60).

➡️ Odisha reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Cuttack (2), Khordha (2), Jagatsinghapur (1), Jajpur (1) & Sundargarh (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,274.

➡️ As many as 64,377 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ No cyclone, only rain till October 17, predicts IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

➡️ Manish Anurag Death Case: Commissionerate Police brings Mrutunjay and Dinesh who surrendered suspects from Phulbani.

India News

➡️ India reports 18,987 fresh infections, 19,808 recoveries and 246 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total active cases stands at 3,40,20,730 including 2,06,586 active, 3,33,62,709 cured & 4,51,435 deaths.

➡️ India has administered 96,82,20,997 vaccinations till 9.30 pm today, 35,66,347 in the last 24 hrs.

➡️ Kerala reports 11,079 cases and 9,972 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Aryan Khan and 5 others shifted to the common cell from quarantine barrack in the jail after their Covid report came negative.

➡️ Central Governmentt scraps customs duty on crude varieties of palm, soybean, and sunflower oil till March 31, 2022.

World News

➡️ Pioneering Disney animator Ruthie Tompson passes away at 111.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 239 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.87 Million.

➡️ As part of the ongoing Indo-US Defence Cooperation, the Joint Military Training Exercise “Ex Yudh Abhyas 2021” will be conducted at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska (USA) from 15 to 29 October.

➡️ US to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated.

➡️ China floods: Coal price hits fresh high as mines shut.