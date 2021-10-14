No Cyclone; Rains in Odisha till October 17: IMD

Insight Bureau: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tursday ruled out any cyclone in Odisha, saying there will be rains in some parts of Odisha for the next 3 days till October 17.

A Low Pressure area has formed over Eastcentral-Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood. It is likely to move west northwestwards & reach south Odisha­-north Andhra Pradesh coasts during next 24 hours, informs IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall very likely in coastal Odisha & subsequently interior parts of the State today and tomorrow.

The model predicts very heavy rainfall in the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Angul, Dhenkanal etc till October 17.