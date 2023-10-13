Israel-Hamas War: 212 Indians return home under ‘Operation Ajay’

TNI Bureau: At least 212 Indian citizens stranded in Israel amid the ongoing war arrived in New Delhi as part of Indian Government’s ‘Operation Ajay’.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar greeted the returnees as the first flight under ‘Operation Ajay’ landed in the airport at 6 a.m.

With aim to know the war situation and about their journey, Chandrasekhar also interacted with the students who returned from Tel Aviv to Delhi.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said that the government’s prime focus is to bring back 18,000 Indians stuck amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

“Our focus is to bring back Indians who want to come out of Israel. There are 18,000 Indians there, including students,” he said, informing that the government has launched ‘Operation Ajay’ to bring back Indian citizens from war-torn Israel.”

“Yesterday, Operation Ajay was launched to facilitate our citizens who wish to come back. The first flight will reach Tel Aviv tonight and is likely to reach India tomorrow (Friday) with 230 people,” Bagchi informed.

It is to be noted here Hamas’ brutal weekend attack on Israeli soldiers and civilians has killed 1,200 people, including at least 27 Americans, and left some 2,800 people wounded.

Likewise, Israel’s retaliatory strikes has left at least 1,537 people including 447 children dear while more than 6,000 others were wounded.