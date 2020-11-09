TNI Morning News Headlines – November 9, 2020

Odisha News

👉 3 Odisha Special Armed Police (OSAP) Jawans on duty at Puruna Bazar Police Station sustain burn injuries in a fire mishap caused due to a mosquito repellent coil in Bhadrak district.

👉 Odisha Got plans to host a 3-month-long ‘Eco Retreat’ festival at Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara from December 1 to February 28.

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 1219 Covid-19 cases including 708 quarantine and 511 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 302793 including 288168 recoveries & 13131 active cases.

👉 Sundargarh reported only 107 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (106) and Khordha (92).

👉 Odisha reports 16 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 3 each from Khordha, Keonjhar and 2 from Sambalpur. Toll mounts to 1441.

👉 Mercury slips below 15 degree Celsius at 11 places in Odisha; Sonepur shivers at 9.4 degree Celsius.

👉 273 grams of brown sugar worth around Rs 27 lakh seized in Puri, 4 Peddlers arrested.

👉 Police seize 5 cattle-laden vehicles in Balasore; over 100 cattle rescued.

India News

👉 India reports 45,903 new COVID-19 cases & 490 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 85,53,657 including 5,09,673 active cases, 79,17,373 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,26,611 deaths.

👉 Total 11,85,72,192 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 8th November. Of these, 835,401 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 3-year-old girl raped by a 12-year-old boy in Jharkhand”s East Singhbhum district.

👉 Use of firecrackers allowed only between 8 pm till 10 pm on Diwali and Gurupurab, and 11.55 pm till 1230 am on Christmas and New Year’s eve: Haryana Government.

👉 Delhi continues to reel under pollution; air quality remains in ‘severe’ category.

👉 NGT imposes total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in Delhi NCR from midnight of Nov 9 to midnight of Nov 30.

👉 PM Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of various development projects in Varanasi.

👉 PM Modi greets people of Uttarakhand on their Statehood Day.

👉 7 dead in collision between car, dumper truck in MP’s Satna.

👉 Delhi records 7745 Covid-19 cases and 77 Deaths in last 24 hours.

👉 Delhi Capitals beat SRH; enter IPL 2020 Final.

👉 PM Modi will unveil a life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda at the JNU campus on November 12.

World News

👉 Aung San Suu Kyi’s NLD leads in Myanmar general elections.

👉 Global COVID-19 cases surpass 50 Million mark.

👉 Argentina looking to have access to COVID-19 vaccine by December.