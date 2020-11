Akshay Kumar starrer “Laxmii” to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar today

TNI Bureau: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s starrer “Laxmii” will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar at 7:05 pm today.

Directed by Raghava Lawrence and Produced by Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, Shabinaa Khan, Tusshar Kapoor and Fox Star Studios, ‘Laxmii’ is a horror-comedy, which features Akshay Kumar as a transgender.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Laxmii’ is a remake of the 2011 Tamil film ‘Muni 2: Kanchana’, which was also directed by Raghava Lawrence. This is Akshay Kumar’s first release of 2020.