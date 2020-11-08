Delhi Capitals beat SRH; enter IPL 2020 Final

Delhi entered the IPL Final for the first time.

By Sagar Satapathy
Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 Final
137

TNI Bureau: The Delhi Capitals got another chance to avenge their defeat against the Mumbai Indians, as they entered the Final of IPL 2020 with a 17-run win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Delhi Capitals (Earlier, Delhi Daredevils) entered the IPL Final for the first time.

Delhi Capitals 189/3 in 20 overs (Stoinis 38, Dhawan 78, Shreyas 21, Hetmyer 42*).

Sunrisers Hyderabad 172/8 in 20 overs (Manish 21, Kane Williamson 67, Abdul Samad 33; Rabada 4/29, Stoinis 3.26).

Mark Stoinis was adjudged ‘Player of the Match’.

Sagar Satapathy 482 posts 0 comments
