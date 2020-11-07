ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C49 carrying EOS-01 Satellites, 9 others

TNI Bureau: India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C49 carrying the all-weather earth imaging satellite EOS-01 along with nine foreign commercial satellites launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday afternoon.

All nine customer satellites successfully separated and injected into their intended orbit.

EOS-01 is an earth observation satellite intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support.

This is the first launch by the space agency since March.