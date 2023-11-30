Black Panther spotted in Odisha; PCCF tweets Photos

TNI Bureau: Yet another Black Panther was spotted in a Odisha forest, informed Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), wildlife Susanta Nanda.

The extremely rare black leopard was spotted during the ongoing tiger census in the state, Nanda said. However, he has not specified where the wild animal was found in view of its safety.

“Ongoing camera trap tiger census in Odisha is throwing up some exciting & unexpected presence of wild fauna in our state,” Nanda said on his X handle while sharing two images of the leopard.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

It is to be noted here that earlier a black tiger was found in Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

A black panther was spotted in Sundergarh forest for the first time in 2018.