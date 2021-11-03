TNI Morning News Headlines – November 3, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 322 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 187 quarantine and 135 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 169 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ As many as 61,542 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Schools for Class 6, 7 Students may reopen in first phase after Diwali: Odisha Minister Samir Dash.

➡️ BJP, Congress observe 12-Hour Bandh at Kuchinda in Sambalpur district over attack on Party Workers.

➡️ OPSC: Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Preliminary Exam Results out; 4754 candidates qualify for Main Examinations.

➡️ Odia Para-Olympian gold shuttler, Pramod Bhagat to receive Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award for 2021.

India News

➡️ India reports 11,903 new COVID-19 cases and 311 deaths in the last 24 hrs. Active caseload stands at 1,51,209. Total recoveries stands at 3,36,97,740, Death toll at 4,58,437.

➡️ 1,07,29,66,315 doses of COVID vaccine administered in the country so far, 41,16,230 in the last 24 hrs.

➡️ Center rushes high-level teams to nine States/UTs having high caseload of Dengue.

➡️ 12 Sportspersons selected for Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

➡️ Uttarakhand: Badrinath Temple decorated with 10 quintals of flowers on the occasion of Diwali 2021.

➡️ NIA has arrested a Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist from West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district.

➡️ Rupee surges 11 paise to 74.57 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 247.4 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.01 Million.

➡️ Pakistan & China unlikely to be part of Ajit Doval-hosted meet on Afghanistan next week.

➡️ India Requests Pakistan to Let Trucks Take Its Wheat to Afghanistan, Neighbour Mulls Logistics.

➡️ India, UK Launch Plan To Connect World’s Power Grids At Climate Summit.

➡️ China locks 30,000 visitors inside Shanghai Disneyland after one guest got Covid.