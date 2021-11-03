Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 322 new Covid cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 42 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.52%. 441 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

61,542 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,343.

Khordha reported 169 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – November 3, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 322

🔶 0-18 years – 42

🔶 New Recoveries – 441

🔶 Samples Tested – 61,542 (63,651 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.52% (0.49℅ Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (169).

🔷 Daily Deaths – Khordha (1), Mayurbhanj (1) and Nuapada (1).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 22169519

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1042422

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1030026

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 4000

🔶 Death in Odisha – 8,343