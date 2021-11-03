Odisha Covid Analysis – November 3, 2021

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.52%.  441 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Covid Alert: 12 Infants test positive at Balasore Hospital
139

Insight Bureau:   Odisha reported 322 new Covid cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 42 cases belong to 0-18 years.

61,542 samples were tested yesterday.  Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,343.

Khordha reported 169 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – November 3, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 322
🔶 0-18 years – 42
🔶 New Recoveries – 441
🔶 Samples Tested – 61,542 (63,651  Yesterday)
🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.52% (0.49℅ Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (169).

🔷 Daily Deaths – Khordha (1), Mayurbhanj (1) and Nuapada (1).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 22169519
🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1042422
🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1030026
🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 4000
🔶 Death in Odisha – 8,343

