Centre revises Guidelines for Travellers from ‘Countries At Risk’

Insight Bureau: The Union Government has revised the guidelines for travellers from ‘Countries At Risk’ with effect from December 1, 2021 in view of concerns raised by new Covid Variant, ‘Omicron’.

➡️ The travellers are now required to submit 14 day travel details and upload RT-PCR Negative report on Air Suvidha Portal. They must take RT-PCR test within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey.

➡️ They will need to take COVID test post arrival & wait for results at the Airport.

➡️ If tested Negative, they will follow, home quarantine for 7 days. Re-test on 8th day & if Negative, further self-monitor for next 7 days.

➡️ Positive Patients will be managed at separate isolation facility and treated as per the laid down standard protocol including contact tracing. Their samples should be sent for genomic testing at INSACOG laboratory network.

The contacts of such positive case should be kept under institutional quarantine or at home quarantine monitored strictly by the concerned State Government.

➡️ List ‘Countries At Risk’: Europe including the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, Isreal.

➡️ Travellers from countries excluding those ‘countries at risk’ will be allowed to leave airport & shall self-monitor health for 14 days. A sub-section (5% of total flight passengers) shall undergo post-arrival testing at random at the airport on arrival.