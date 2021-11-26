TNI Evening News Headlines – November 26, 2021

Key News Headlines of November 26, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
India to resume international flight services from December 15, Red warning in Tamil Nadu coastal districts.
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 88 more COVID positive cases & 116 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 67 local contact cases and 21 quarantine cases.

➡️ 222 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1037609.

➡️ Men’s Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Odia Players Dipsan Tirkey, Shilanand Lakra and Nilam Sanjeep Xess get place in 20-Member Indian Squad.

➡️ 2 arrested for creating ruckus during BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi’s program in Bhubaneswar; BJP workers stage protest at Master Canteen Square.

➡️ Low Pressure likely over South Andaman Sea around November 29; cyclone may form over Bay of Bengal.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik distributes BSKY Smart Cards and dedicates development projects in Bhadrak.

India News

➡️ J&K: A Pakistan terrorist was eliminated as the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid in Rajouri’s Bhimber Gali.

➡️ India to resume international flight services from December 15.

➡️ Red warning in Tamil Nadu coastal districts, very heavy rainfall predicted.

➡️ 12 nursing students test positive in Bengaluru, 11 of them had both Jabs.

➡️ Bihar, Jharkhand, UP emerge as poorest states in India: Niti Aayog.

➡️ Maharashtra Government to give Rs 50,000 aid to kins or immediate relatives of people who lost their lives due to COVID-19.

➡️ Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) calls for a nationwide strike from Nov 27 over the delay in NEET-PG Counselling 2021.

➡️ Ministry of Health and Family Welfare adds Hong Kong and Israel to the list of countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India.

➡️ Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to AIIMS Delhi ICU.

➡️ Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone-starrer ’83’ to release on December 24.

World News

➡️ Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay an official visit to New Delhi on 6th December for the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit with PM Narendra Modi: Arindam Bagchi, MEA Spox.

➡️ International flights to resume December 15, limited services to 14 Nations.

➡️ UK to ban travel from 6 Nations as South Africa detects new Covid Variant.

➡️ Europe’s first case of New Covid Variant detected in Belgium.

