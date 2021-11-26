TNI Evening News Headlines – November 26, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 88 more COVID positive cases & 116 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 67 local contact cases and 21 quarantine cases.

➡️ 222 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1037609.

➡️ Men’s Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Odia Players Dipsan Tirkey, Shilanand Lakra and Nilam Sanjeep Xess get place in 20-Member Indian Squad.

➡️ 2 arrested for creating ruckus during BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi’s program in Bhubaneswar; BJP workers stage protest at Master Canteen Square.

➡️ Low Pressure likely over South Andaman Sea around November 29; cyclone may form over Bay of Bengal.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik distributes BSKY Smart Cards and dedicates development projects in Bhadrak.

India News

➡️ J&K: A Pakistan terrorist was eliminated as the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid in Rajouri’s Bhimber Gali.

➡️ India to resume international flight services from December 15.

➡️ Red warning in Tamil Nadu coastal districts, very heavy rainfall predicted.

➡️ 12 nursing students test positive in Bengaluru, 11 of them had both Jabs.

➡️ Bihar, Jharkhand, UP emerge as poorest states in India: Niti Aayog.

➡️ Maharashtra Government to give Rs 50,000 aid to kins or immediate relatives of people who lost their lives due to COVID-19.

➡️ Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) calls for a nationwide strike from Nov 27 over the delay in NEET-PG Counselling 2021.

➡️ Ministry of Health and Family Welfare adds Hong Kong and Israel to the list of countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India.

➡️ Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to AIIMS Delhi ICU.

➡️ Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone-starrer ’83’ to release on December 24.

World News

➡️ Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay an official visit to New Delhi on 6th December for the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit with PM Narendra Modi: Arindam Bagchi, MEA Spox.

➡️ International flights to resume December 15, limited services to 14 Nations.

➡️ UK to ban travel from 6 Nations as South Africa detects new Covid Variant.

➡️ Europe’s first case of New Covid Variant detected in Belgium.