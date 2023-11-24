TNI Morning News Headlines – November 24, 2023

Wreath laying ceremony of 5 Army personnel held in Jammu and Kashmir who lost their lives during an encounter in Rajouri.
➡️Auger machine from Odisha’s Hirakud sent to Uttarakhand for drilling operations in collapsed Silkyara tunnel where 41 workers are trapped.
➡️Odisha Vigilance raid properties of Gonga Paikray, Nabarangpur excise superintendent on allegation of possession of disproportionate assets.
➡️Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue: Rescue operation is underway to rescue the 41 trapped workers.
➡️ISRO is offering a free certificate course on Geo-Data Sharing and Cyber Cecurity that will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing.
➡️New Delhi’s Taj Hotel’s data breached, around 1.5mn customers at risk.
➡️Air Quality Index (AQI) in the ‘Severe’ category in Delhi. Air quality in the ‘Poor’ category in Mumbai.
➡️Cricketer S Sreesanth booked in cheating case in Kerala.
➡️Mysterious disease in China, an unknown pneumonia is sweeping Chinese schools, children most affected.
➡️Israel expects at least 2 more months of fighting against Hamas: Defence Minister.
➡️Israel confirms receiving 1st-stage hostage release list.
➡️Over 14,800, including 5,850 children, killed in Gaza: Hamas health authorities.
➡️1,30,000 litres of fuel, 200 aid trucks to enter Gaza daily during pause: Egypt.
➡️Afghanistan announces permanent closure of Indian embassy.
