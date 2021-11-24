TNI Morning News Headlines – November 24, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 288 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 166 quarantine and 122 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 130 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha CM attends the Shilanyas Puja (groundbreaking ceremony) of Shrimandir Parikrama Project in Puri.

➡️ COVID-19 tally at VIMSAR, Burla crosses 40; declared as Containment Zone.

➡️ Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar begins from today.

➡️ Odisha Cabinet approved proposal to provide Government jobs to Para-athletes.

India News

➡️ India reports 9,283 new cases, 10,949 recoveries & 437 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Active cases stand at 1,11,481 – lowest in 537 days.

➡️ Supreme Court begins hearing the case relating to the rising air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.

➡️ BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case to appear before a special NIA trial court in Mumbai today.

➡️ West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to meet PM Modi at 5 pm today.

➡️ Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 280 (overall) in the ‘poor’ category.

➡️ Rupee slips 12 paise to 74.54 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ IPL 2022 likely to start from April 2 in Chennai: Report.

World News

➡️ US President Biden has invited around 110 countries to a virtual summit on democracy at Dec 9-10 virtual summit; China is not invited, while Taiwan is invited.

➡️ WHO Europe warns of possible surge in COVID-19 deaths ahead.

➡️ Pakistan to allow India to send wheat to Afghanistan.

➡️ Taliban inducts 2 dozen high-level officials for interim Afghan government.