TNI Morning News Headlines – November 24, 2021

Key News Headlines of November 24, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar begins from today
145

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 288 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 166 quarantine and 122 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 130 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha CM attends the Shilanyas Puja (groundbreaking ceremony) of Shrimandir Parikrama Project in Puri.

➡️ COVID-19 tally at VIMSAR, Burla crosses 40; declared as Containment Zone.

➡️ Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar begins from today.

➡️ Odisha Cabinet approved proposal to provide Government jobs to Para-athletes.

India News

➡️ India reports 9,283 new cases, 10,949 recoveries & 437 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Active cases stand at 1,11,481 – lowest in 537 days.

Related Posts

Odisha youth Amrit Pradhan succumbs to COVID-19 in Chennai

Senior Video Journalist Subodh Panigrahi Passes Away

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Supreme Court begins hearing the case relating to the rising air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.

➡️ BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case to appear before a special NIA trial court in Mumbai today.

➡️ West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to meet PM Modi at 5 pm today.

➡️ Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 280 (overall) in the ‘poor’ category.

➡️ Rupee slips 12 paise to 74.54 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ IPL 2022 likely to start from April 2 in Chennai: Report.

World News

➡️ US President Biden has invited around 110 countries to a virtual summit on democracy at Dec 9-10 virtual summit; China is not invited, while Taiwan is invited.

➡️ WHO Europe warns of possible surge in COVID-19 deaths ahead.

➡️ Pakistan to allow India to send wheat to Afghanistan.

➡️ Taliban inducts 2 dozen high-level officials for interim Afghan government.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.