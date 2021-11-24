Odisha youth Amrit Pradhan succumbs to COVID-19 in Chennai

Insight Bureau: Amrit Pradhan, the 25-year-old youth from Odisha who almost managed to beat Covid, breathed his last at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai last night after six month long battle.

Amrit’s sister Manisha Pradhan informed about his demise last night.

He had been suffering from pneumonia and septicaemia in the lungs after testing positive for Covid-19 in June earlier this year.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

With the help of massive crowd-funding (1.14 crore through Milaap, Rs 14 lakh via bank transfer) and expenditure from personal accounts, Amrit was airlifted to Chennai where he was put under ECMO support.

He was under treatment since 141 days in Chennai’s Apollo Hospital.

Amrit has recently went through his double lungs transplant operation on October 24 and was undergoing CRTT dialysis. He was on the ECMO support for both lungs and heart post the surgery.

Read More: https://enewsinsight.com/covid-hit-odisha-youth-amrit-pradhan-gets-a-fresh-lease-of-life/