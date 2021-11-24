Shilanyas completed for Puri Heritage Corridor Project

Insight Bureau: Puri Gajapati Dibyashingha Deb performed the bhumi pujan and laid the foundation stone of Srimandir Parikrama project or the Srimandir Heritage Corridor Project in the presence of the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday.

The CM also took part in the Shilanyas ceremony and performed the rituals.

“Today is a historic day for all Jagannath bhakts all over the world. And indeed it is a great day for the people of Odisha,” said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister felicitated people, who have donated their land adjacent to Srimandir for the project.

Srimandir Parikrama project is the ambitious plan of the Odisha Government to transform Puri into a World Heritage City.

The project has been undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 331.28 crore.

The key project under this scheme is the development of the Heritage Corridor around a 75-metre radius of the Shree Jagannath Temple.

It also includes SJTA building redevelopment, a 600-capacity Srimandir reception centre, Badadanda heritage streetscape, Sri Setu, Jagannath Ballav pilgrim centre, multilevel car parking, municipal market development, Swargadwar development, housing for sevayats among others.