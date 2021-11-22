TNI Evening News Headlines – November 22, 2021
Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 66 more COVID positive cases & 79 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 50 local contact cases and 16 quarantine cases.
➡️ 245 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1036746.
➡️ Odisha Records Rare November lightning today; one in Bhubaneswar (Nandankanan Road) and another near Aska in Ganjam.
➡️ RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das visits Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri.
➡️ Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia unveils new UDAN Logo in Odisha’s Jharsuguda.
➡️ Odisha Cabinet clears 8 Investment Proposals worth Rs 1872.11 Crore.
India News
➡️ Railways changes uniforms of its serving staff on board the Ramayan Express following objections.
➡️ Andhra Pradesh Govt withdraws Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation & Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020 at the State Assembly.
➡️ Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh tells Supreme Court that he is ready to appear before CBI within 48 hours. Supreme Court grants protection from arrest to him.
➡️ Delhi CM and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal took a ride in an auto-rickshaw in Ludhiana, Punjab.
➡️ MP tribals to get right to brew, sell ‘mahua’ liquor, says Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
➡️ Kamal Haasan tests positive for Covid-19, hospitalised at Chennai’s Shri Ramchandra Medical Centre.
World News
➡️ Ahead of Putin’s visit to India, Defence Ministry to take up AK-203 deal in high-level meeting.
➡️ Pakistan PM Imran Khan announced that his govt will allow India to send a humanitarian shipment of 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat to neighbouring Afghanistan through its territory
➡️ 15th edition of Maldives, India, & Sri Lanka biennial trilateral exercise ‘Dosti’ is underway in Maldives.
➡️ Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal meets US Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai in New Delhi.
