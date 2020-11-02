TNI Morning News Headlines – November 2, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal & first lady have tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 1389 Covid-19 cases including 798 quarantine and 591 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 293214 including 277564 recoveries & 14257 active cases.

👉 Khordha reported 142 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (101), Sundargarh (100) and Kendrapada (80).

👉 Odisha reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 3 fom Sundargarh . Toll mounts to 1340.

👉 43,332 samples tested in Odisha on November 1.

👉 COVID-19: Odisha Govt to carry out serological survey at 25 wards in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area from today

👉 KIMS opens Post COVID Care Speciality Clinic in Bhubaneswar.

👉 Odisha By-elections: Pre-Poll violence surfaces, 2 people sustained critical injuries at Chandipur area in Balasore.

India News

👉 India reports 45,230 new COVID-19 cases & 496 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 82,29,313 including 5,61,908 active cases, 75,44,798 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,22,607 deaths.

👉 Total 11,07,43,103 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 1st November. Of these, 8,55,800 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 Sale of firecrackers banned in Rajasthan.

👉 Kerala High Court defers the trial in the Kerala Actor Assault Case till November 6.

👉 Embassy of India in Japan issues SOPs for India bound passengers under ‘Air Bubble.’

👉 Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale occurred 51 km northwest of Hanley, Jammu & Kashmir at 06:54am today.

👉 “Baba Ka Dhaba” owner Kanta Prasad files Police complaint against YouTuber, who first shot his video for allegedly misappropriating funds raised to help his wife & him.

👉 BCCI signs three-year kit sponsorship deal with MPL.

World News

👉 Britain’s Prince William contracted COVID-19 in April at a similar time to his father Prince Charles. He kept his diagnosis a secret.

👉 At least 10 killed, over 390,000 displaced as Typhoon Goni hit Philippines.

👉 WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus goes into self-quarantine after being identified as contact of COVID-19 positive person.