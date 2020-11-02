Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Chief goes self-isolation

TNI Bureau: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-general of the World Health Organization, went into self-isolation after coming in contact with a tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday late night. He tweeted “I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19.”

Following the WHO protocols, he will be in self-quarantine for further few days and will be working from home. Tedros has also been associated with the United National health agencies to battle the COVID-19.

He said in his Tweet that it is very important to break the chains of COVI-19 transmission, we need to work to suppress the virus and protect the health system. He also mentioned that he did have any symptoms and was doing well.

Geneva, where WHO is headquartered, declared a fresh state of emergency on Sunday. WHO urges all the follow the guidelines and measures to contain the virus spread.