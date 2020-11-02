Eminent Odia Film Director Raju Mishra passes away

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  Eminent Odia film director Raju Mishra breathed his last on Monday following cardiac arrest. He was 72.

Raj Gopal Mishra has worked as a cinematographer, music director, director and writer from Odisha, known for movies like Sagar Ganga, Jor Jar Mulak Tar, Rupa Gaan Ra Suna Kania, Mamata Mage Mula and Sata Michha.

Mishra, a Gold medalist in cinematography from Film and Television Institute of India, Pune was also conferred with Jaydev award for his outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Odia cinema.

He was recently chosen for the prestigious Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Award 2020.

