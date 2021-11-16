TNI Morning News Headlines – November 16, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 206 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 121 quarantine and 85 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 120 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ As many as 49,975 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Section 144 clamped in and around Dhabaleswar temple in Gurujanga for 4 days over large congregation on the occasion of Bada Osha & Kartika Purnima.

➡️ Panchayat Polls: Expenditure limit increased for Candidates in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to lay foundation for Puri Srimandir Heritage Corridor in November.

➡️ Toy train services resumes in Nandankanan Zoo Bhubaneswar from today.

India News

➡️ India reports 8,865 new COVID-19 cases (lowest in 287 days), 11,971 recoveries & 197 deaths in last 24 hrs. Active caseload stands at 1,30,793 – lowest in 525 days.

➡️ A total of 62,57,74,159 samples tested up to November 15, of which 11,07,617 were tested on November 15: Ministry of Health.

➡️ Kerala reports 4547 new cases, 6866 recoveries and 57 deaths.

➡️ Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.39% – lowest since March 2020. Recovery Rate currently at 98.26%.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ 2 Terrorists among 3 killed in Kashmir Encounter.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the 341 Km long Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur district today.

➡️ The reduction of Rs 5 (in petrol) & Rs 10 (in diesel) has been in the non-sharable portion of excise duty, which means entire loss is borne by Central Government: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

➡️ Kartarpur corridor likely to be reopened soon.

➡️ Indo-Bangla joint Cycling Expedition to commemorate 1971 War flagged off.

➡️ Hardik Pandya clarifies on ‘Rs 5 Crore Watch Seized’ by Airport Customs; Hardik Pandya said that that only one watch worth ₹ 1.5 crore had been taken by the customs department for “proper valuation”.

World News

➡️ Twitter said it will expand free access to the social networking site’s data to help software developers create tools and products that could promote safer online conversations or curate content.

➡️ Singapore to extend ‘Vaccinated Travel Lanes’ with India.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 253.8 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.10 Million.

➡️ Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in Australia, cops begin investigations.

➡️ UN Secretary‑General António Guterres appoints Shombi Sharp as the UN Resident Coordinator in India.

➡️ US President Joe Biden opens virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping from White House.