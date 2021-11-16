TNI Morning News Headlines – November 16, 2021
Key News Headlines of November 16, 2021. Details Below
Odisha News
➡️ Odisha reports 206 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 121 quarantine and 85 local contact cases.
➡️ Khordha reported 120 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.
➡️ As many as 49,975 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.
➡️ Section 144 clamped in and around Dhabaleswar temple in Gurujanga for 4 days over large congregation on the occasion of Bada Osha & Kartika Purnima.
➡️ Panchayat Polls: Expenditure limit increased for Candidates in Odisha.
➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to lay foundation for Puri Srimandir Heritage Corridor in November.
➡️ Toy train services resumes in Nandankanan Zoo Bhubaneswar from today.
India News
➡️ India reports 8,865 new COVID-19 cases (lowest in 287 days), 11,971 recoveries & 197 deaths in last 24 hrs. Active caseload stands at 1,30,793 – lowest in 525 days.
➡️ A total of 62,57,74,159 samples tested up to November 15, of which 11,07,617 were tested on November 15: Ministry of Health.
➡️ Kerala reports 4547 new cases, 6866 recoveries and 57 deaths.
➡️ Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.39% – lowest since March 2020. Recovery Rate currently at 98.26%.
➡️ 2 Terrorists among 3 killed in Kashmir Encounter.
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the 341 Km long Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur district today.
➡️ The reduction of Rs 5 (in petrol) & Rs 10 (in diesel) has been in the non-sharable portion of excise duty, which means entire loss is borne by Central Government: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
➡️ Kartarpur corridor likely to be reopened soon.
➡️ Indo-Bangla joint Cycling Expedition to commemorate 1971 War flagged off.
➡️ Hardik Pandya clarifies on ‘Rs 5 Crore Watch Seized’ by Airport Customs; Hardik Pandya said that that only one watch worth ₹ 1.5 crore had been taken by the customs department for “proper valuation”.
World News
➡️ Twitter said it will expand free access to the social networking site’s data to help software developers create tools and products that could promote safer online conversations or curate content.
➡️ Singapore to extend ‘Vaccinated Travel Lanes’ with India.
➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 253.8 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.10 Million.
➡️ Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in Australia, cops begin investigations.
➡️ UN Secretary‑General António Guterres appoints Shombi Sharp as the UN Resident Coordinator in India.
➡️ US President Joe Biden opens virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping from White House.
