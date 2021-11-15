Odisha Panchayat Polls: Expenditure Limit, Polling Time Increased

Insight Bureau: The State Election Commission (SEC) in Odisha has increased the poll expenditure limit for candidates contesting for Sarpanch, Samiti Members and Zilla Parishad Members.

Limit of Poll Expenditure:

➡️ Sarpanch – Rs 2 lakh

➡️ Panchayat Samiti Member – Rs 2 lakh

➡️ Zilla Parishad Member – Rs 5 lakh

Zilla Parishad Member candidates can use 5 Jeeps/Cars and 10 Motorcycles while Samiti Member and Sarpanch candidates can use 2 Jeeps/Cars and 5 Motorcycles.

Polling time for the panchayat polls in Odisha, has been revised to 7 AM to 1 PM.