JAGRAT holds Workshop on Medicinal Plants

Insight Bureau: JAGRAT, a socio-cultural organization with the support of National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) & State Medicinal Plants Board (SMPB) has successfully organised “Two days state level workshop on Conservation, Promotion and Sustainable Harvesting of medicinal plants” at Budhha Mandir in Bhubaneswar on 15th and 16th November, 2021.

In this State level workshop, farmers from various districts like Cuttack, Puri, Keonjhar, Kendrapada, Dhenkanal and Khordha have participated in order to gather the knowledge base on medicinal plants.

The secretary of JAGRAT, Umesh Chandra Baral inaugurated the workshop along with the trainers from Gopabandhu Ayurvedic Mahavidyalaya Dr. Urmila Devi, Lecture Deba Prasad Dash and Dr. Manjusri Sahoo.

JAGRAT drives well planned and comprehensive projects in health, education, water and livelihood sector.

The organisation working in the field of promotion of women and child empowerment also focusing on poverty allevation.