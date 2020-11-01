TNI Morning News Headlines – November 1, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 1709 Covid-19 cases including 985 quarantine and 724 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 291825 including 275749 recoveries & 14692 active cases.

👉 Khordha reported 221 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Mayurbhanj (121), Cuttack (115) and Sundargarh (107).

👉 Odisha reports 11 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 3 Sundargarh. Toll mounts to 1331.

👉 46,045 samples tested in Odisha on October 31.

👉 Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district reopens today.

👉 Baby Elephant rescued from well at Badakasibahal in Badabahal forest range in Sambalpur district.

👉 Koraput police seizes more than 13 quintals Ganja worth over Rs 1.5 Crore in Koraput.

👉 2.5 kg gold jewellery looted from a jewellery shop in Bada Bazaar area in Berhampur.

India News

👉 India reports 46,964 new COVID-19 cases & 470 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 81,84,083 including 5,70,458 active cases, 74,91,513 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,22,111 deaths.

👉 Total number of samples tested up to 31st October is 10,98,87,303 including 10,91,239 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu dies of Covid-19.

👉 Pakistani forces violate ceasefire along LoC in J&K`s Poonch, Indian Army gives befitting reply.

👉 PM Modi addresses an election rally in Chhapra, Bihar.

👉 Voting underway in the second phase of Jodhpur civic body elections in Rajasthan; counting on November 3.

👉 Fire erupts in the Barahat range forests of the Uttarkashi district, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel engaged in dousing flames.

👉 Delhi public buses begin running with full seating capacity from today.

👉 3 4 magnitude earthquake strikes Changlang in Arunachal Pradesh.

👉 The gross GST revenue collected in the month of October, 2020 is Rs 1,05,155 crore, 10% higher than a year ago; crosses Rs 1 lakh cr mark for first time since February.

World News

👉 UK PM Boris Johnson orders the nation back into one month lockdown.

👉 Global Covid-19 cases nearing 46 Million.