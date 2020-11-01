Rare Pics of Biju Babu as a Cricketer

TNI Bureau: Late Biju Patnaik is hailed as a visionary Industrialist, a Daredevil Pilot and a Political Stalwart. However, very few know that he used to play cricket during his youth days.

A rare pic of Biju Babu in cricket ground, has gone viral after Cyber/IT Expert Prashant Sahu (Suryanandan.Net) posted it on Twitter. Another talent Amar (@theUnFading) coloured the photo to give it a much better look.

Biju Babu had his early education in Mission Primary School and Mission (Christ Collegiate) School of Cuttack. In 1927, he joined the Ravenshaw Collegiate School where Netaji Subhash Chandra was once a student. He passed matriculation with a first division in 1932.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Biju Babu studied Science at the Ravenshaw College, Cuttack. From his days of Ravenshaw Collegiate School, he was an accomplished Sportsman and led the University teams in Football, Cricket, Athletics and Hockey. He was the Champion of Ravenshaw College for 3 consecutive years.