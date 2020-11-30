TNI Morning News Headlines – November 30, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports 418 Covid-19 cases including 241 quarantine and 177 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 318725 including 311256 recoveries & 5677 active cases.

👉 Sundargarh reports 41 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Angul (34) and Mayurbhanj (32).

👉 Odisha reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Toll mounts to 1739.

👉 Mercury levels drops below 15 degree Celcius in 11 places. Sonepur records the lowest at 9 degree Celcius.

👉 2-member of SIT of Crime Branch reach Berhampur to investigate job fraud allegation against Akash Pathak, son of arrested IFS officer Abhay Pathak.

👉 Covid-19 restrictions dampens Kartika Purnima celebrations in Odisha.

👉 87-years old man arrested in Kendrapada district for raping 5-yars old girl.

👉 Nayagarh Pari Murder case: BJP Team to meet Victim’s family today.

👉 A depression has formed over southeast Bay of Bengal; no impact of Low Pressure on Odisha.

India News

👉 India reports 38,772 new COVID-19 cases & 443 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 94,31,692 including 4,46,952 active cases, 88,47,600 cured cases & 1,37,139 deaths.

👉 Total number of samples tested up to 29th November is 14,03,79,976 including 8,76,173 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 Protesting farmers who have gathered at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) offer prayers on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, today.

👉 Tikri, Singhu borders shut for traffic movement amid farmers’ protest.

👉 Uttar Pradesh: Minor girl gang-raped by Facebook friend, three others in Chakeri area in Kanpur.

👉 Tamil Nadu Govt extends Covid-19 Lockdown till December 31.

👉 Uttarakhand Govt reduces number of people allowed to gather in a closed facility to 100 from 200.

👉 Rahul Gandhi to hold a virtual meeting with senior party leaders in Tamil Nadu over 2021 Assembly elections.

👉 Ghats of Varanasi decked up ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit later today.

👉 Devotees take a holy dip in Ganga river at Raj Ghat on the occasion of Kartik Purnima.

👉 Maharashtra: Actor Urmila Matondkar may join Shiv Sena tomorrow, says party MP Sanjay Raut.

World News

👉 Global COVID-19 cases top 62.6 Million while the deaths surge to more than 1.45 million.

👉 USA President-Elect Joe Biden names Jen Psaki as the White House Press Secretary; appoints an all-women communications team.