TNI Morning News Headlines – November 17, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports 644 Covid-19 cases including 371 quarantine and 273 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 310052 including 299159 recoveries & 9280 active cases.

👉 Khordha reported 73 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Sundargarh (62) and Mayurbhanj (59).

👉 Odisha reports 17 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Toll mounts to 1,560.

👉 Man arrested for raping, killing 5-year-old girl at Kharkhari village in Dhenkanal district.

👉 Odisha MLAs to undergo COVID-19 test from today ahead of Winter Sessionod Odisha Assembly.

👉 Cuttack Municipal Corporation allows maximum 100 persons for wedding event in Cuttack.

👉 3 killed, over 15 injured as bus overturns in Rayagada.

👉 Leopard skin seized near Kalimandir, Baramunda in Bhubaneswar, 1 arrested by STF.

India News

👉 India reports 29,164 new COVID-19 cases & 449 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 88,74,291 including 4,53,401 active cases, 82,90,371 cured cases & 1,30,519 deaths.

👉 A total of 12,65,42,907 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 16th November. Of these, 8,44,382 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 5 people burnt alive as car hits truck in Punjab’s Sangrur.

👉 Sensex jumps 274.66 points to record high of 43,912.64 in opening session; Nifty advances 74.45 points to 12,854.70.

👉 Centre forms 10 teams for inspecting private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients to assess status.

👉 Universities & Colleges reopen in Karnataka today after 8 months under strict guidelines and SOPs.

👉 2 suspected militants, who are residents of Jammu and Kashmir, were arrested last night in Delhi.

👉 PM Modi to attend 12th BRICS Summit hosted by Russia, under the theme ‘Global Stability, Shared Security and Innovative Growth’ virtually today.

👉 Navies of India, US, Japan, Australia to take part in second phase of Malabar exercise.

World News

👉 Global COVID-19 cases top 54.8 Million, death toll over 1.3 Million.