TNI Morning News Headlines – November 17, 2020

News

By Sagarika Satapathy
BRICS Summit
171

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports 644 Covid-19 cases including 371 quarantine and 273 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 310052 including 299159 recoveries & 9280 active cases.

👉 Khordha reported 73 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Sundargarh (62) and Mayurbhanj (59).

👉 Odisha reports 17 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Toll mounts to 1,560.

👉 Man arrested for raping, killing 5-year-old girl at Kharkhari village in Dhenkanal district.

👉 Odisha MLAs to undergo COVID-19 test from today ahead of Winter Sessionod Odisha Assembly.

👉 Cuttack Municipal Corporation allows maximum 100 persons for wedding event in Cuttack.

👉 3 killed, over 15 injured as bus overturns in Rayagada.

👉 Leopard skin seized near Kalimandir, Baramunda in Bhubaneswar, 1 arrested by STF.

Leopard skin seized in Bhubaneswar

India News

Related Posts

Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar launches ‘International…

Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha Sujeet Kumar tests positive for…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

👉 India reports 29,164 new COVID-19 cases & 449 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 88,74,291 including 4,53,401 active cases, 82,90,371 cured cases & 1,30,519 deaths.

👉 A total of 12,65,42,907 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 16th November. Of these, 8,44,382 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 5 people burnt alive as car hits truck in Punjab’s Sangrur.

👉 Sensex jumps 274.66 points to record high of 43,912.64 in opening session; Nifty advances 74.45 points to 12,854.70.

👉 Centre forms 10 teams for inspecting private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients to assess status.

👉 Universities & Colleges reopen in Karnataka today after 8 months under strict guidelines and SOPs.

👉 2 suspected militants, who are residents of Jammu and Kashmir, were arrested last night in Delhi.

👉 PM Modi to attend 12th BRICS Summit hosted by Russia, under the theme ‘Global Stability, Shared Security and Innovative Growth’ virtually today.

👉 Navies of India, US, Japan, Australia to take part in second phase of Malabar exercise.

World News

👉 Global COVID-19 cases top 54.8 Million, death toll over 1.3 Million.

Sagarika Satapathy 701 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.