Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar launches ‘International Children’s Week’

TNI Bureau: Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha Sujeet Kumar under his office’s Global Development Dialogue (GDD) forum has launched a weeklong celebration of ‘International Children’s Week’ with a webinar series on Children and SDGs.

The webinar was organized in partnership with Sri Sri University, Xavier University and Kalinga Kusum Foundation.

The inaugural webinar deliberated upon the communication perspectives of Children & SDGs. Rudra Prasanna Rath, State Communication Consultant, UNICEF Odisha and Manoj Tripathy, Child Rights Expert joined the webinar and the session was moderated by Kamala Kanta Dash, assistant professor of public policy from Sri Sri University.

The Parliamentarian Sujeet Kumar, welcomed the distinguished guests and articulated the importance of Child Rights in Context of SDGs. In this backdrop he shared why he and his team conceptualized the Children & SDGs Webinar for knowledge sharing and mutual learning.

Knowledge partner Sanjit Kumar Behera from Kalinga Kusum Foundation offered vote of thanks. Several representatives from child right institutions, policy making, development practice, students and faculty members from different universities joined and participated in the question-answer session.