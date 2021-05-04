Odisha CM announces Awards in memory of Eminent Odia Writer Manoj Das

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced Manoj Das International Literary award in memory of eminent Odia Writer Late Manoj Das.

The award will be given by Odisha Government every year to Odia Created Writers with Excellence in English writing.

The annual award will carry cash incentive of Rs 10 lakh.

The CM also announced Manoj-Kishore Literature Talent Award (Manoj-Kishore Sahitya Samman) which will be provided to talented sudents in High School level.

The awards will carry cash reward of Rs 1 lakh.

While his ancestral house in his native village Shankari under Bhograi Block in Balasore district, will be converted into Manmath-Manoj Memorial, the State Government will also set up a museum & library there.