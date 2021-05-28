TNI Morning News Headlines – May 28, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 7216 COVID-19 cases on Friday which took the tally of patients in the State to 7,39,955, including 110373 active cases and 612993 recovered ones.

➡️ Cuttack reports biggest single day spike of 1,091 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Khordha (809).

➡️ 33 new COVID-19 deaths reported today. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,651.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Odisha; chairs review meeting to assess the damage on Cyclone Yaas in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Over 800 prisoners infected with COVID-19 in jails across Odisha.

➡️ Visuals of Indian Navy continuing relief operations at cyclone-affected areas in Balasore, Odisha.

➡️ Flood-like situation arises in Jajpur.

India News

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ India records less than two lakh cases of COVID19 for the second time with 1,86,364 new COVID19 cases, 2,59,459 recoveries and 3,660 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,75,55,457 including 23,43,152 active cases, 2,48,93,410 cured cases & 3,18,895 deaths.

➡️ Recovery Rate in India increases to 90.34%.

➡️ Total of 20,57,20,660 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ A total of 33,90,39,861 samples tested up to May 27. Of these, 20,70,508 samples tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ Narcotics Bureau Control arrests Siddharth Pathani from Hyderabad in the drugs case linked to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: NCB.

➡️ Telangana government increases the stipend of Senior Resident doctors from Rs 70,000/month to Rs 80,500/ month(consolidated) with effect from January 1, 2021.

➡️ Sensex up 306 points in opening trade, at 51,421.74.

➡️ Asian Boxing Championships: 5 Indians, including Mary Kom & Sakshi enter gold medal round.